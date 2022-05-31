Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,073. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.05.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
