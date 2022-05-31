Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,073. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

