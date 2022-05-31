eBoost Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $416,280.57 and approximately $97.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00216315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.