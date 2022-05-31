Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

EPC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. 5,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

