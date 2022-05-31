eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $17.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Citigroup downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 10,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,823. The firm has a market cap of $301.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. eHealth has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

