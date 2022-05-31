Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.93

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 22576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Eisai alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.