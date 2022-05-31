Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Down 30.7% in May

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Embark Technology stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,667. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embark Technology will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EMBK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.