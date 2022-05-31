Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Insiders sold a total of 9,833 shares of company stock worth $559,518 over the last quarter.

Shares of ENB stock traded up C$0.57 on Monday, reaching C$59.35. 8,817,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,491,997. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$45.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

