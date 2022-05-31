Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3,000.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$989.73.

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 93,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$25.61 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

