Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires 33,247 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises about 2.9% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 6.34% of Plains GP worth $124,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,972,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plains GP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after buying an additional 67,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 68,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,717. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

