Energy Income Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises about 3.3% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $141,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 173,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of CQP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,850. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

