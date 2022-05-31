Energy Income Partners LLC Has $15.92 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $122,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AES traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 32,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.