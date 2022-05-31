Energy Income Partners LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,846 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Fortis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortis by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 12,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

