Energy Income Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,572 shares during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners accounts for about 1.6% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 6.98% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $65,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $978.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

