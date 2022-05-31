Energy Income Partners LLC Reduces Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,338 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $53,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,949 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $11,718,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $9,889,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

