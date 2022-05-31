Enigma (ENG) Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $153,530.58 and approximately $172,130.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00202544 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001187 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00319823 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001356 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars.

