EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the April 30th total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.