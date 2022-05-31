Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. Enovix posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,242,150.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 507.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 711,800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $6,680,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enovix by 52.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,325 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

