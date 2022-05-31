EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $325.08 and last traded at $325.49. Approximately 1,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,031,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.35.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

