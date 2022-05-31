Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diginex Limited is a digital assets financial services company. It focuses on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering product and services. The company also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access. Diginex Limited, formerly known as 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp., is based in HONG KONG. “

NASDAQ EQOS opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Eqonex has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 1,027.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eqonex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eqonex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eqonex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eqonex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

