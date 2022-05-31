EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 46587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

