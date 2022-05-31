Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Cap of $84.40 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00008289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $84.40 million and $3.34 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,806.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,951.79 or 0.06136507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00215713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.00642510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.00625151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00075010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.