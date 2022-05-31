ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of ESE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,959. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESE. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after purchasing an additional 167,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 419,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

