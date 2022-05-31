Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $51.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $46.30. 14,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,943. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

