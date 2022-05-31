Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $27,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 120.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,250. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

