Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $786,348.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.01281028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00424363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.