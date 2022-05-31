Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.12. The stock had a trading volume of 79,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.09 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

