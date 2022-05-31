Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,089,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,456,000 after buying an additional 686,222 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.93. 326,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,830,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $387.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.