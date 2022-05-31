Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $732,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $112.50. 59,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,106. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

