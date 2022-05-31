Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in HP by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 361,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,185,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

