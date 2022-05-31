Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $195.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average is $210.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.