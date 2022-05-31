Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

CVX traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.20. 293,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,725,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average of $143.63. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

