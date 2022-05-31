Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

