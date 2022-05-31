Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 111,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,964. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

