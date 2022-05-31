Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $692,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

ETN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.50. 26,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

