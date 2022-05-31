Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.24

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 55852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

