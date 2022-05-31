EvenCoin (EVN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $82,419.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 185.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $48,589.63 and approximately $82,419.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00229964 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.14 or 0.01800038 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00323400 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

