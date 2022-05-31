EventChain (EVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,040.00

EventChain (EVC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $68,452.41 and approximately $5,040.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

