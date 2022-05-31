Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,295 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,765. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

