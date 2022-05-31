Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,043,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $64,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,416. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.47 and a 200-day moving average of $439.01.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.65.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

