Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $104.93 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 1.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of CDW worth $104,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.70. 6,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day moving average is $182.22. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $155.39 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.