Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $7.81 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 463.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 86,184 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,540. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.