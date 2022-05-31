Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,034. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $217.09 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

