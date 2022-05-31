Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,318 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.76. 258,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683,360. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.