EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:EVGOW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,418. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

