Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Get Expensify alerts:

EXFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50. Expensify has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $68,842,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Expensify by 20.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.