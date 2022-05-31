Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Up 6.1%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.98. 1,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 400,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

