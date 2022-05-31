Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Up 6.1%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.98. 1,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 400,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.
A number of research firms recently commented on XPRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.
In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
