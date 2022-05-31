Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $111.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $99.54 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 166673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.59.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $417.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.