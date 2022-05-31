F.N.B. Co. (FNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

