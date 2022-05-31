Family Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Family Management Corp lessened its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,634 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CPNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of CPNG opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993.

Coupang Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.