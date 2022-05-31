Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 115,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,847,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

